Uisce Eireann is appealing to people in Donegal to conserve water.

The utility says they are experiencing some issues in the Letterkenny area as the county basks in sunshine.

Uisce Eireann has renewed its appeal to people to ‘Think Water Conservation’ as the warm weather is set to remain for a few days and demand increases.

Anthony Skeffington, Uisce Éireann’s North West Regional Operation’s Manager says customers should be mindful of water conservation all year round: