Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from more parents struggling to access to the Donegal Disability Network services and we also hear from professionals who are choosing to work elsewhere because of the complicated process of having NI and British qualifications recognised in the Republic:

After catching up on some listener’s comments Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for ‘Community Garda Information’  – later Conor Molloy is in to play to the bagpipes and encouraging younger people to get involved in the Letterkenny & District Pipe Band:

Ahead of World Sepsis Day 2023 we have information on sepsis and what you should look out for, Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo joins Greg to discuss the arrival in Derry of the Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in Derry:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man sentenced to eight years for indecent assault

12 September 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Vintage milk churns stolen in Buncrana area

12 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Motorcycle stolen in Bridgend

12 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man sentenced to eight years for indecent assault

12 September 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Vintage milk churns stolen in Buncrana area

12 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Motorcycle stolen in Bridgend

12 September 2023
News, Top Stories

Rock thrown through window of house in Ballyshannon

12 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman left shaken after armed robbery in Derry

12 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube