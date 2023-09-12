Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from more parents struggling to access to the Donegal Disability Network services and we also hear from professionals who are choosing to work elsewhere because of the complicated process of having NI and British qualifications recognised in the Republic:

After catching up on some listener’s comments Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for ‘Community Garda Information’ – later Conor Molloy is in to play to the bagpipes and encouraging younger people to get involved in the Letterkenny & District Pipe Band:

Ahead of World Sepsis Day 2023 we have information on sepsis and what you should look out for, Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo joins Greg to discuss the arrival in Derry of the Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in Derry: