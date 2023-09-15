Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Maria Rushe, Pat McArt and Cllr Marin McDermott. Topics include the RTE financial crisis and the Defective Concrete Block Scheme:

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland discusses the Dublin meteor that wasn’t and NASA report on UFO’s. Later we hear from a Letterkenny Businessman raising money for Morocco and we launch Highland Radio’s trip to Sister Act the musical:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for Friday’s That’s Entertainment!!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fort_dunree_military_museum
News, Top Stories

Failte Ireland stresses its commitment to Inishowen

15 September 2023
Riverine Community Park
News, Top Stories

New funding application for Riverine project submitted

15 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 September 2023
arranmore1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vandalism on Arranmore Island condemned

15 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

fort_dunree_military_museum
News, Top Stories

Failte Ireland stresses its commitment to Inishowen

15 September 2023
Riverine Community Park
News, Top Stories

New funding application for Riverine project submitted

15 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 September 2023
arranmore1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vandalism on Arranmore Island condemned

15 September 2023
Said Ben Salem
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moroccan barber in Letterkenny raising vital funds for earthquake-stricken country

15 September 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Ardsbeg water treatment plant issue resolved

15 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube