Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Maria Rushe, Pat McArt and Cllr Marin McDermott. Topics include the RTE financial crisis and the Defective Concrete Block Scheme:

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland discusses the Dublin meteor that wasn’t and NASA report on UFO’s. Later we hear from a Letterkenny Businessman raising money for Morocco and we launch Highland Radio’s trip to Sister Act the musical:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for Friday’s That’s Entertainment!!