Donegal businesses getting new valuation letters this week

Thousands of businesses in Donegal will be getting letters this week advising them of new valuations for rates purposes.

Walk-in information sessions will take place in a number of venues in Donegal in the first week of October, and revaluations can be challenged on or before October 19th.

Earlier this year, the Valuation Office merged with Ordnance Survey Ireland and the Property Registration Authority to form a new organisation, Tailte Eireann.

At the weekend. it confirmed it has commenced the process of posting new Valuation Certificates to commercial and industrial ratepayers in seven local authority areas, including Donegal.

Tailte Eirerann says the revaluation process will bring more transparency into the local authority rating system and ensure that all ratepayers pay a fair share of the commercial rates to be raised.

The new Valuation Lists will be published this Friday, and in the coming weeks, a walk in information event will take place in the county between Monday 2nd and Friday 6th of October.

If a ratepayer does not accept the new valuation set out in the Valuation Certificate, he or she can appeal to the independent Valuation Tribunal on or before the 19th of next month.

Donegal walk-in clinic details –

National Revaluation Programme Update: Tailte Éireann – Valuation team (formerly the Valuation

Office) completes Revaluation of commercial and industrial properties in Clare, Donegal, Dún

Laoghaire-Rathdown, Galway, Kerry and Mayo County Council and Galway City Council Rating

Authority areas

Valuation Certificates posted today to Commercial and

Industrial ratepayers in in Clare, Donegal, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Galway, Kerry and Mayo

County Council and Galway City Council Rating Authority areas

Revaluation will improve equity, uniformity and transparency in local authority rating system.

The Valuation Office (VO) merged with the Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSI) and the Property

Registration Authority (PRA) on 1 March 2023 to form a new organisation, Tailte Éireann (TÉ). TÉ –

Valuation team carries out the valuation activities formerly carried out by the VO.

TÉ – Valuation team has commenced the process of posting Valuation

Certificates to commercial and industrial ratepayers in the Clare, Donegal, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown,

Galway, Kerry and Mayo County Council and Galway City Council rating authority areas. This is an

important milestone in the revaluation of all non-domestic property in Ireland which is currently

underway through a programme known as the National Revaluation Programme.

The first Revaluation of non-domestic property i.e. commercial and industrial properties has already

been completed in the Carlow, Cavan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (first revaluation), Fingal, Kildare,

Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary,

Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow County Councils, as well as the rating authority areas of Dublin City

Council, Limerick City and County Council and Waterford City and County Council.

Provision for a revaluation of all non-domestic property in Ireland was made under the Valuation Act

of 2001 as amended. Residential property and agricultural lands are not rateable and consequently

will not be affected by the revaluation.

Valuations have been arrived at by reference to relevant market rental information at the specified

valuation date of 1 February 2022.

A revaluation is necessary to bring more equity and transparency into the local authority rating system

and to ensure that all ratepayers pay a fair share of the commercial rates to be raised. Following

revaluation, there is a much closer and more uniform relationship between rental values of property

and their commercial rates liability. The revaluation will result in a redistribution of the commercial

rates liability between ratepayers depending on the relative shift in the rental values of their

properties in relation to each other.

While an individual occupier’s rates liability may increase or decrease, the revaluation will not increase

the overall commercial rates income of the local authority. The commercial rates income of each local

authority is capped in the year following a revaluation.

The Valuation Certificates posted to ratepayers today will state the valuation that will be entered onto

the new Valuation Lists which will be published on 22 September 2023. These valuations will be used

to calculate the rates charged by the relevant local authorities in 2024 and subsequent years. It is

important to note that the valuation entered on the Valuation Certificate is not a bill for rates but is

a statement of the valuation on which rates will be calculated from 1 January 2024.

In order to arrive at an estimated rates liability for 2024 and subsequent years, the valuation provided

by TÉ – Valuation team must be multiplied by an indicative Annual Rate on Valuation (ARV) published

by the particular local authority in which the property is located. The indicative ARV will be available

through the relevant Council’s website.

If a ratepayer accepts that the valuation set out in the Valuation Certificate is correct, they do not

need to do anything further. If a ratepayer is dissatisfied, he or she can appeal to the independent

Valuation Tribunal on or before 19October 2023.

TÉ Valuation team will hold Walk-in Clinics in locations in each local authority area. Staff will be

available to answer queries relating to the issue of Valuation Certificates. No appointment will be

necessary. Ratepayers are asked to bring their Valuation Certificate along with them. Details of the

dates and locations of these clinics are available on the TÉ website at www.tailte.ie .

New Valuation Lists will be published on the 22 September 2023. From that date you can go online to

www.tailte.ie and view the valuations of all of the properties that were revalued. The Valuation Lists

are also available for inspection in Tailte Éireann Valuation, Block 2, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street

Lower, Dublin D01 E9XO. The Tailte Éireann website, www.tailte.ie , also sets out detailed information

about the revaluation.

TÉ, Valuation has a dedicated Customer Support team to deal with revaluation queries by email at

reval2023@tailte.ie, or by telephone at 01 584 6753 between 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm from Monday

to Friday, excluding public holidays.