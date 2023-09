Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hasn’t ruled out the prospect of a new broadcasting charge costing more than the current TV licence fee.

He says the government will have to grasp the nettle and reform the way RTÉ and public service broadcasting is funded.

That could come through general taxation or the creation of a new broadcasting charge to replace the licence.

The Taoiseach was asked if a new charge would end up being higher than the existing one: