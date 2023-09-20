Business Matters Ep 163 – Seán McVeigh, John T. Fries & Larissa Feeney

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the Chief Commercial Officer with Precision Sports Technology, Seán McVeigh, about securing an investment of $100,000 from three US-based businessmen at the Alpha Innovation event in Rathmullan last Friday.

Ciaran also speaks to one of those investors, John T Fries, who was presented with the the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award in Buncrana the following evening.

And it’s that time of the year again when Business Matters looks ahead to the ACORNS programme – now in its ninth year – with CEO of Accountant Online, Larissa Feeney.

Listen back here: