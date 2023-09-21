Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
BPFI proposals to help defective block homeowners to be discussed by government and Central Bank

Three of the largest banks have made a proposal to provide working capital for defective block homeowners who are facing huge rebuilding costs before they can draw down funds from the government’s enhanced redress scheme.

The Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland briefed local Oireachtas members on the proposal this morning.

Details of the proposal are not being made public pending approval of the measure by the government and the Central Bank.

Senator Niall Blaney was at trhe meeting – He says yhids is potentially a very important development, but there is much yet to be done……

 

