Old Reynolds Music Shop building could be a temporary bus station – McMonagle

It’s been suggested that the former Reynolds Music Shop close to the Local Link bus stop in Letterkenny could be acquired for use as a temporary bus station, pending the development of the town’s Transport Hub off the Pearse Road.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who told meeting of Letterkenny Milord Municipal District that at the very least, a new bus shelter with seating needs to be provided.

The National Transport Authority has indicated it is prepared to provide funding for a new shelter, and council officials are looking at the options. Members hope to meet with the NTA shortly to discuss the options.

Cllr McMonagle says the potential of the Reynolds site should be looked at…….

