Patients at LUH urged to become ‘more active in their own healthcare’

The Quality and Patient Safety Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital is urging patients and their families to participate in a new initiative to help patients become more active in their own healthcare.

The “Engaging Patients for Patient Safety” initiative is urging patients to offer feedback on their care, and also giving them the chance to participate in a group through which they can discuss their experiences.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Martina Porter told Greg Hughes that there are resources beside the beds in the wards to allow people note their comments and concerns, and all that material is analysed and passed on to management……