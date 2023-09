Donegal’s Rachael Darragh has beaten Fernanda Saponara Rivva 21-10, 21-10 to secure a place in the quarter-final at the 2023 Peru International Challenge.

In the previous round of this Olympic qualifying event, she had beaten a Peruvian opponent Rafaela Quintanilla.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds are competing in the doubles.