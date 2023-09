Today’s Dail committee meeting on Arranmore Island has been told that securing more accommodation on Ireland’s offshore islands is vital, with many islanders wishing to return, but unable to find housing.

Noreen Ui Mhaolhdomhnaigh of Arranmore Co-op told the meeting that many people returned to the islands during Covid, and now there is a shortage of housing.

She told the meeting this an issue that affects all the islands……..