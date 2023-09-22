Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Derry City’s title hopes take a hit

Derry City’s title hopes have been dealt a massive blow after losing 1-0 away from home against Sligo Rovers at the showgrounds on Friday night.

The Candystripes needed a win to keep up with leaders Shamrock Rovers, who were held to a 0-0 draw away to UCD tonight.

The match remained 0-0 at half time and in the second half on his 100th match under Ruaidhri Higgins, Ronan Boyce was shown a second yellow card and was sent off on the 79th minute.

Shortly after the sending off Sligo Rovers scored the only goal of the match through substitute Stefan Radosavljevic.

City are now five points adrift of the Hoops with four games remaining.

