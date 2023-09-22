Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Go Safe Zone proposed outside Dunkineely NS following near miss incident

There’s calls for a Garda presence to be instated outside a National School in South Donegal after children were left traumatised following a serious near miss this week.

It’s emerged a number of days ago that a truck failed to heed five warning signs on approach to Dunkineely National School and hit a kerb close to where children and their parents were standing at the crossing.

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent Aidan Glackin proposed a Go Safe zone be implemented outside the school.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy says parents and children are taking their lives in their hands crossing at the school:

