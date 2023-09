Two Donegal initiatives have been shortlisted by Chambers Ireland today for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2023.

The #MoveToDonegal Relocation Campaign has made the top seven in the Promoting Economic Development section, while the AMBITION project was shortlisted in the Diversity & Inclusion category.

It is the 20th running of the awards. This year 91 Local Authority projects are in the running across 15 categories.