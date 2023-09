Buncrana man William O’Connor is set to become the manager of UCD in 2024.

He will take over from Andy Myler who is leaving at the end of this season, the club confirmed.

O’Connor, the current first team coach at Belfield, was the first team coach under Ollie Horgan at Finn Park for five years and also managed the Shelbourne under-19 team.

Balbriggan based O’Connor, who has a UEFA Pro Licence, has also been the Republic of Ireland under-18 schoolboys manager.