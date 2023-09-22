Woman confirmed dead at scene of Moville crash

Gardaí in are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car that occurred in Moville, this morning at approximately 8a.m.

A woman in her 50s who was driving the car passed away at the scene.

The lorry driver, a male in his 50s, was removed to Hospital for assessment only.

The Muff/Moville road (R238) at the scene is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place on the R238 between Redcastle and Moville.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road at the time of the incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.