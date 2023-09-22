Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Woman confirmed dead at scene of Moville crash

Gardaí in are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car that occurred in Moville, this morning at approximately 8a.m.

A woman in her 50s who was driving the car passed away at the scene.

The lorry driver, a male in his 50s, was removed to Hospital for assessment only.

The Muff/Moville road (R238) at the scene is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place on the R238 between Redcastle and Moville.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road at the time of the incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman confirmed dead at scene of Moville crash

22 September 2023
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Go Safe Zone proposed outside Dunkineely NS following near miss incident

22 September 2023
Make Way Day with traffic warden
News, Top Stories

Donegal clearing the path for Make Way Day

22 September 2023
culture night 2023
News, Top Stories

Culture Night 2023 gets underway in Donegal

22 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman confirmed dead at scene of Moville crash

22 September 2023
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Go Safe Zone proposed outside Dunkineely NS following near miss incident

22 September 2023
Make Way Day with traffic warden
News, Top Stories

Donegal clearing the path for Make Way Day

22 September 2023
culture night 2023
News, Top Stories

Culture Night 2023 gets underway in Donegal

22 September 2023
Noreen Arranmore
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail committee meeting told housing is a major issue on Donegal’s islands

22 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube