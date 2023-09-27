Business Matters Ep 164 – Aoibhín O’Dea & Martin Murray

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder and owner of Cácaí Aoibhín in Gweedore, Aoibhín O’Dea. Aoibhín set up her baking business at the age of 13 and has been working full-time on the venture since finishing secondary school.

She travelled to Dublin and Wicklow for work experience during her Transition Year and got the opportunity to see how busy bakeries operated. Aoibhín is currently participating on the Food Academy Programme with Supervalu and works out of a converted container next to her home at Coshclady.

Ciaran also talks to Asia Matters Executive Director, Martin Murray, about the ‘Growing Business With Asia’ conference that takes place in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday, October 2nd and Tuesday, October 3rd.

Listen back here: