Business Matters Ep 164 – Aoibhín O’Dea & Martin Murray

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder and owner of Cácaí Aoibhín in Gweedore, Aoibhín O’Dea. Aoibhín set up her baking business at the age of 13 and has been working full-time on the venture since finishing secondary school.

She travelled to Dublin and Wicklow for work experience during her Transition Year and got the opportunity to see how busy bakeries operated. Aoibhín is currently participating on the Food Academy Programme with Supervalu and works out of a converted container next to her home at Coshclady.

Ciaran also talks to Asia Matters Executive Director, Martin Murray, about the ‘Growing Business With Asia’ conference that takes place in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny on Monday, October 2nd and Tuesday, October 3rd.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Cork Boat
News, Audio, Top Stories

€157 million worth of drugs found aboard cargo ship off South Coast

27 September 2023
Psychiatric nurses, Suspend industrial action, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare staff in voluntary and community agencies to strike over pay

27 September 2023
Niall Blaney Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government taking legal advice on its response to the UK Legacy Bill

27 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 September 2023
