Ours to Protect

1.2 tonnes of litter collected in Donegal during Big Beach Clean

An estimated 1.2 tonnes of litter was removed in Donegal during a recent Big Beach Clean.

7,700 volunteers joined forces across Ireland with an overall 46 tonnes of litter collected.

In County Donegal, 14 groups and 200 volunteers removed an estimated 1.3 tonnes of marine litter.

Clean-ups happened in various locations including in Falcarragh.

In Clonmany, Clonmany N.S. joined a Clean Coasts Officer for a talk and clean up of Tullagh Bay.

A total of 11 bags of rubbish were collected.

The Arranmore Clean Coasts Group were joined two local schools carrying out clean ups on two beaches.

While, volunteers from the Glengad Community Centre came together to clean up their local pier and beach.

20 bags of litter were collected with one volunteer coming upon a €50 note.

Falcarragh Clean Coasts Group joined the Big Beach Clean 2023 campaign with a clean-up on their local beach. On this occasion, the group celebrated also their 8th anniversary.
7,700 Clean Coasts volunteers rolled up their sleeves and removed a staggering over 46 tonnes of litter all across the country as part of the Big Beach Clean, supported by Cully and Sully. Pictured left to right: Calvin Ohlow, Ella Dowling, Renata, Margaret McFaul, Colum O’Sullivan, Elaine Doyle, Ben Ohlow, Carol Doyle, Niamh Magee, Proinsias O Tuama, Dara O'Tuama, Raidin Ni Tuama and Ziah Magee. Photos by Cathal Noonan
