The Justice Minister has been accused of being “hands-off” in the dispute between the Garda Commissioner and rank-and-file members.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has called for Helen McEntee to intervene after delegates of the Garda Representative Association announced it would strike on November 10th.

They will also opt out of over time every Tuesday in the month of October.

Deputy Doherty says the Justice Minister needs to get involved: