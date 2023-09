Sinn Fein’s Vice President Michelle O’Neill is convinced patience is running out with the DUP’s blockade of Stormont.

With the assembly in flux since March 2022, the first Minister Designate says there’s no reason for Jeffery Donaldson’s party to continue its boycott, with parts of the Windsor Framework coming into effect this weekend.

Michelle O’Neill says the ball is in the DUP’s court: