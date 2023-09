9 year old Ronan Wilson is to be laid to rest today.

The 9 year old from Kildress, Co Tyrone died after being hit by a car in a hit and run in Bundoran on Saturday night last.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Dunamore.

A man appeared in court this week charged in connection with the hit and run.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Atlantic Way area on Saturday around 9pm to come forward.