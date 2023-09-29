Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
25-year old man sentenced to over seven years for assault on Strand Road in Derry

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to seven and a half years for an account of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two accounts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

The man who has been named as Michael Lynn pled guilty to the offences in November last year at Coleraine Crown Court, in relation to an assault on Strand Road in Derry.

Today, at Belfast Crown Court, he was sentenced for those crimes.

It was revealed that he used a baseball bat to attack a male in a family group, causing actual bodily harm.

He also attacked two women with the bat who were part of the group.

One of the female victims sustained severe bruising whilst a second female was knocked unconscious and sustained a shattered jaw for which she required a serious surgical operation.

Half of his seven and a half year sentence is to be served in custody and half on licence.

