Action by Gardai to crackdown of the theft of Japanese imported vehicles in Letterkenny has been welcomed.

Gardai have confirmed that as of September 22nd, five people were arrested in connection with the theft of 16 such vehicles.

A warning was previously issued that the theft of Japanese imported vehicles was becoming a weekly occurrence with owners encouraged to ensure necessary security measures are in place.

Councillor Michael McBride says the situation was getting out of control: