Byrne helps Ireland to another team gold medal at European Masters Athletics Championships

Finn Valley Athletic Club’s Kay Byrne produced another great run at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Italy as she helped the Irish Women’s 60s team to a second gold of the week.

Byrne finished eighth overall in the 10k road race in 44 minutes and 26 seconds. Niamh O’Sullivan finished third in 42:02 with Irene Clements not far behind in 42:45

Earlier in the week, they won the team gold in the 8km cross-country event.

Meanwhile, in the Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny 5k on Thursday evening, Patrick Trimble was the overall winner in 18.15, ahead of Kevin Gallagher and Sean Brophy with Shauna McFadden the first female.