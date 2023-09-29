Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Deadline for All Island Rail Review submissions midnight tonight

The deadline for submissions on the All Island Rail Review is midnight tonight.

The review published this summer proposes a rail link between Letterkenny and Derry.

However, Steve Bradley, Chair of Into the West -a rail campaign for counties Donegal, Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh says while there are indeed some welcome recommendations, there remain a number of outstanding issues with the proposals.

He is encouraging people to make their views known to ensure the optimum network is delivered for Donegal:

 

Submissions to the public consultation can be made at strategicrailreview@arup.com

