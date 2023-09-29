Deadline for All Island Rail Review submissions midnight tonight

The deadline for submissions on the All Island Rail Review is midnight tonight.

The review published this summer proposes a rail link between Letterkenny and Derry.

However, Steve Bradley, Chair of Into the West -a rail campaign for counties Donegal, Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh says while there are indeed some welcome recommendations, there remain a number of outstanding issues with the proposals.

He is encouraging people to make their views known to ensure the optimum network is delivered for Donegal:

Submissions to the public consultation can be made at strategicrailreview@arup.com