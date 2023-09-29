Donegal boxers through to Ulster Finals

A number of Donegal boxers are in finals at the 2023 Ulster Senior Championships which are being held at the Crumlin Star Sports and Social Club in Belfast.

Alex McAleer of Ballyshannon BC booked his place in the 63.5 kg Novice A category after a 5-0 verdict in his semi-final against Sean O’Dwyer of St John Bosco, Belfast. McAleer will now face Shea Murphy of Armagh this evening.

Ryan McDaid and Danny Duffy (Raphoe), and Cillian Boyce (Letterkenny) are also through to finals.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Novice Championships are taking place this Saturday at Carndonagh BC, starting from 12 noon.