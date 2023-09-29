Donegal County Council on track to meet 2030 environmental targets

Donegal County Council has been told that they are on target to achieve ambitious environmental targets by 2030.

In a report to members at the authority’s September meeting, officials said the target is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 51%, and increase energy efficiency by 50%.

They said both these targets are realistic, and initiatives are ongoing across all council facilities to install solar panels, carry out deep retrofits and increase the electrification of the council’s fleet.

Speaking after the presentation, Cllr Gary Doherty praised the progress being made, saying it shows the council is moving in the right direction………….