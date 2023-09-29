Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

A Donegal woman is Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger to fly Transatlantic with the airline this year.

Natasha Doherty from Kilmacrennan made the milestone trip on flight EI 121 from Dublin to Orlando with her partner Redmond Doherty.

Summer 2023 has seen Aer Lingus operate its largest-ever schedule with over 2.25 million seats to North America across 19 direct routes.

To celebrate the two millionth passenger milestone, Natasha was surprised at check-in with a complimentary upgrade to Business Class for herself and her partner.