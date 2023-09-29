Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Don’t know how much longer families in need of CAMHS can continue’ – Cllr McMonagle

A Donegal County Councillor has issued a stark warning over the county’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says he doesn’t know how much longer families in need of the service can continue.

So far this year, over 30% of young people in Donegal referred to CAMHS have been refused access.

There are currently 12 vacancies in the CAMHS service in the county with Cllr McMonagle calling for alternative recruitment measures to be put in place.

He says it all boils down to a lack of investment in the health service:

