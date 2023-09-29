Man drowns in South Donegal

A man in his late 60s has drowned in South West Donegal.

Gardaí, the Coast Guard and Emergency services were alerted shortly after 5pm yesterday evening, following reports of a person in the water off Bruckless.

The local man was removed from the water and taken to the pier where he underwent medical treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.