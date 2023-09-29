Mowi redundancies to take effect on Monday

Redundancies announced earlier this year for staff at the Mowi processing plant in Fanad are to take effect from Monday.

A total of 33 people are to be made redundant following a global review of a number of the company’s processing plants which are under capacity.

Mowi’s secondary fish processing will cease in Ireland by October.

The company says redeployment options were offered to staff who worked in secondary production as well as training opportunities and one-to-one career guidance to all impacted staff.