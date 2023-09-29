Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Micheal Margey, Margaret O’Doherty and Arron Sweeney – topics include rising fuel costs, emigration and immigration and our costal security:

We talk heart health as part of world heart day with staff getting their blood pressure checked on air and later we have guests in from TG4’s Underdogs programme:

That’s Entertainment this week with Micheal Leddy and Katie McGee!:

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

25-year old man sentenced to over seven years for assault on Strand Road in Derry

29 September 2023
Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2023
