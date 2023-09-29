Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

The proposed development of the Letterkenny Cultural Corridor has gone out to public consultation.

The plans are part of the creation of a vibrant Cultural Quarter in the town by improving pathway and public spaces between An Grianán Theatre, the Regional Cultural Centre and Donegal County Museum.

The project focuses on the creation of a theatrical door-to-door experience to improve the sense of arrival between each cultural venue and to Letterkenny Tennis Club and Letterkenny Boxing Club.

It includes the widening of existing pathways, installation of public lighting and signage, improvements to John McLaughlin’s Way and the installation of artwork at the Boxing and Tennis Clubs.

Better pedestrian and maintenance access to Letterkenny Tennis Club will be delivered as well as a new, attractive and useable civic space at the front of An Grianán Theatre, other resting and public space including amphitheatre seating near the Regional Cultural Centre and the Tennis Club.

A new short and direct pathway from the Regional Cultural Centre to the Donegal County Museum will be constructed and improvements will be carried out to widen footpaths, slow traffic and install a pedestrian crossing.

You can view plans and make a submission here