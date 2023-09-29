Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

The proposed development of the Letterkenny Cultural Corridor has gone out to public consultation.

The plans are part of the creation of a vibrant Cultural Quarter in the town by improving pathway and public spaces between An Grianán Theatre, the Regional Cultural Centre and Donegal County Museum.

The project focuses on the creation of a theatrical door-to-door experience to improve the sense of arrival between each cultural venue and to Letterkenny Tennis Club and Letterkenny Boxing Club.

It includes the widening of existing pathways, installation of public lighting and signage, improvements to John McLaughlin’s Way and the installation of artwork at the Boxing and Tennis Clubs.

Better pedestrian and maintenance access to Letterkenny Tennis Club will be delivered as well as a new, attractive and useable civic space at the front of An Grianán Theatre, other resting and public space including amphitheatre seating near the Regional Cultural Centre and the Tennis Club.

A new short and direct pathway from the Regional Cultural Centre to the Donegal County Museum will be constructed and improvements will be carried out to widen footpaths, slow traffic and install a pedestrian crossing.

You can view plans and make a submission here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2023
Letterkenny_Cultural Corridor
News, Top Stories

Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

29 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2023
Letterkenny_Cultural Corridor
News, Top Stories

Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

29 September 2023
micamay2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for urgent clarity over selling and remortgaging of remediated defective block properties

29 September 2023
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deadline for All Island Rail Review submissions midnight tonight

29 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube