Ours to Protect

Serious concerns raised over non-functioning safety signs outside schools

Additional safety concerns around schools are coming to the fore.

Safety around schools in Donegal has been thrown into the spotlight in recent times after a number of near misses involving pupils.

There were previous calls for footpaths to be put in place at schools in rural parts of the county however, the issue of safety lights and signs at schools is now being raised.

It’s emerged that safety lights on approach to a number of schools in West Donegal are not working with some sets being out of order for over a year.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says the safety of children cannot be privatised:

