Sinbad Marine Services unveil new gangway today

Sinbad Marine Services in Killybegs today unveiled their new 18m gangway with the arrival of MV Norwegian Star, the longest cruise ship to visit Killybegs.

The gangway will provide convenient and safe access for passengers and crew disembarking to enjoy a day in Killybegs or take a tour of local attractions.

This longer gangway allows for a gentler angle underfoot for guests.

The wheelchair friendly surface and 1m width makes the shoreside accessible for all.

For full press release, see below.

Sinbad Marine Services Ltd paves the way for attracting larger cruise ships to Killybegs with new 18 metre passenger gangway.

Sinbad Marine Services in Killybegs today proudly unveiled their new 18m gangway with the arrival of MV Norwegian Star, the longest cruise ship to visit Killybegs.

The gangway represents a massive investment and vote of confidence in the future of cruise tourism for County Donegal.

Built and designed by MMG Ocean, Killybegs and with the support of the BIM Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, this gangway will attract the larger cruise vessels which are not always built with the tidal range of the Northwest coast of Ireland in mind.

Sinbad Marine’s new 18m gangway will provide convenient and safe access for passengers and crew disembarking to enjoy a day in Killybegs or take a tour of local attractions.

This longer gangway allows for a gentler angle underfoot for guests.

The wheelchair friendly surface and 1m width makes the shoreside accessible for all.

Presenting the new gangway, Sinbad Marine Director Julie Parkinson commented, “Summer traditionally was a quiet season in Killybegs, but cruise ships have been bringing and attracting

visitors to town in massive numbers.

Killybegs is now the third most popular cruise port in the Rep of Ireland, its popularity has grown along with the opportunities for local businesses and attractions.

This gangway elevates Killybegs as an attractive port for cruise ships, and without it, Killybegs is not an option for larger ships.

Investing in the same facilities that can be found in larger ports shows Sinbad Marine’s commitment to supporting and growing cruise tourism in Killybegs.”