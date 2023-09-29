Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Sinbad Marine Services unveil new gangway today

Sinbad Marine Services in Killybegs today unveiled their new 18m gangway with the arrival of MV Norwegian Star, the longest cruise ship to visit Killybegs.

The gangway will provide convenient and safe access for passengers and crew disembarking to enjoy a day in Killybegs or take a tour of local attractions.

This longer gangway allows for a gentler angle underfoot for guests.

The wheelchair friendly surface and 1m width makes the shoreside accessible for all.

For full press release, see below.

Sinbad Marine Services Ltd paves the way for attracting larger cruise ships to Killybegs with new 18 metre passenger gangway.

Sinbad Marine Services in Killybegs today proudly unveiled their new 18m gangway with the arrival of MV Norwegian Star, the longest cruise ship to visit Killybegs.

The gangway represents a massive investment and vote of confidence in the future of cruise tourism for County Donegal.

Built and designed by MMG Ocean, Killybegs and with the support of the BIM Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, this gangway will attract the larger cruise vessels which are not always built with the tidal range of the Northwest coast of Ireland in mind.
Sinbad Marine’s new 18m gangway will provide convenient and safe access for passengers and crew disembarking to enjoy a day in Killybegs or take a tour of local attractions.

This longer gangway allows for a gentler angle underfoot for guests.

The wheelchair friendly surface and 1m width makes the shoreside accessible for all.
Presenting the new gangway, Sinbad Marine Director Julie Parkinson commented, “Summer traditionally was a quiet season in Killybegs, but cruise ships have been bringing and attracting
visitors to town in massive numbers.

Killybegs is now the third most popular cruise port in the Rep of Ireland, its popularity has grown along with the opportunities for local businesses and attractions.

This gangway elevates Killybegs as an attractive port for cruise ships, and without it, Killybegs is not an option for larger ships.

Investing in the same facilities that can be found in larger ports shows Sinbad Marine’s commitment to supporting and growing cruise tourism in Killybegs.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GANGWAY
News, Top Stories

Sinbad Marine Services unveil new gangway today

29 September 2023
Medical document
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holding anti-abortion protests within close proximity to abortion clinics now illegal in the North

29 September 2023
mountaintop traffic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major traffic congestion at Kilmacrennan Road

29 September 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

25-year old man sentenced to over seven years for assault on Strand Road in Derry

29 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

GANGWAY
News, Top Stories

Sinbad Marine Services unveil new gangway today

29 September 2023
Medical document
News, Audio, Top Stories

Holding anti-abortion protests within close proximity to abortion clinics now illegal in the North

29 September 2023
mountaintop traffic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major traffic congestion at Kilmacrennan Road

29 September 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

25-year old man sentenced to over seven years for assault on Strand Road in Derry

29 September 2023
Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube