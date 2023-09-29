Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Two Donegal players nominated for PwC GAA/GPA Football All Stars

 

Donegal has two nominees for this year’s PWC GAA/GPA Football All-Stars, defender Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s) and forward Oisin Gallen (MacCumhaill’s).

There are seven Derry nominees, Gareth McKinless, Conor McCluskey, Eoin McEvoy, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan.

There are two Tyrone nominees, Padraig Hampsey and Darragh Canavan.

All-Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with 10 nominations for this year’s football All-Stars.

Beaten finalists Kerry have nine players shortlisted.

Kerry forward David Clifford is nominated for Footballer of the Year, alongside Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Brendan Rogers of Derry.

Derry pair Eoin McEvoy and Ethan Doherty are in the running for Young Player of the Year with Roscommon goalkeeper Conor Carroll.

The winners will be announced at a banquet in Dublin in mid-November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eileen Road Safety
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator recalls horror crash 23 years ago during road safety statements

29 September 2023
boxing-gloves
News

Donegal boxers through to Ulster Finals

29 September 2023
MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi redundancies to take effect on Monday

29 September 2023
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Nama Chief defends sale of Donegal property for over 90% less than what it was worth

29 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Eileen Road Safety
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator recalls horror crash 23 years ago during road safety statements

29 September 2023
boxing-gloves
News

Donegal boxers through to Ulster Finals

29 September 2023
MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi redundancies to take effect on Monday

29 September 2023
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Nama Chief defends sale of Donegal property for over 90% less than what it was worth

29 September 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Man drowns in South Donegal

29 September 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Restaurants in crisis as some face closure

29 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube