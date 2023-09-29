Two Donegal players nominated for PwC GAA/GPA Football All Stars

Donegal has two nominees for this year’s PWC GAA/GPA Football All-Stars, defender Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s) and forward Oisin Gallen (MacCumhaill’s).

There are seven Derry nominees, Gareth McKinless, Conor McCluskey, Eoin McEvoy, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan.

There are two Tyrone nominees, Padraig Hampsey and Darragh Canavan.

All-Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with 10 nominations for this year’s football All-Stars.

Beaten finalists Kerry have nine players shortlisted.

Kerry forward David Clifford is nominated for Footballer of the Year, alongside Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Brendan Rogers of Derry.

Derry pair Eoin McEvoy and Ethan Doherty are in the running for Young Player of the Year with Roscommon goalkeeper Conor Carroll.

The winners will be announced at a banquet in Dublin in mid-November.