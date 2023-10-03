Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative scoops national prize

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative has received a Heritage-led Regeneration Award.

The Irish Planning Awards recognised the initiative at the Irish Planning Institute’s Irish Planning Awards at Clontarf Castle last Thursday evening.

The awards recognise innovation and excellence in Irish planning.

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative was a partnership between Donegal County Council, Ballyshannon Regeneration Group, Dedalus Architecture, local property owners, The Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

The latest award builds on earlier successes that saw the Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative win the Community & Heritage Award at the KPMG – Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards in 2022 and was commended in the Conservation, Adaptation & Re-use category at the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland national awards in June 2023.

Collette Beattie, Conservation Officer with Donegal County Council says; “As a planner by profession, it is particularly pleasing for me to have your work recognised by your peers. Nineteen historic buildings along The Mall, The Diamond and on Upper Main Street in Ballyshannon benefitted under the Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative in 2021 and 2022. Conservation works undertaken included roof and chimney repairs, addressing structural issues, installation of cast-iron rainwater goods, reinstatement of timber sash windows and doors, repair and reinstatement of historic shopfronts and repair of the cast-iron and wrought-iron railings. All the repairs used traditional materials, enlisted traditional building skills and were informed by best conservation practice and historical evidence. We were fortunate to work with our wonderful community partners, the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group and local property owners on this great initiative.”