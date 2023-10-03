Cancer patients on public transport should be brought to their hospital – McGowan

A Donegal councillor says better transport facilities need to be provided for people in Donegal who need to travel to Dublin and Galway for hospital treatment.

Cllr Patrick McGowan told a recent meeting of the council that if the people of the area are to be denied proper diagnostic and health services, then the government needs to provide a system whereby public transport actually brings them to hospital rather than a city centre bus station.

Cllr McGowan says many people in Donegal find themselves in intolerable situations……….