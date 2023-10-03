Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Cancer patients on public transport should be brought to their hospital – McGowan

A Donegal councillor says better transport facilities need to be provided for people in Donegal who need to travel to Dublin and Galway for hospital treatment.

Cllr Patrick McGowan told a recent meeting of the council that if the people of the area are to be denied proper diagnostic and health services, then the government needs to provide a system whereby public transport actually brings them to hospital rather than a city centre bus station.

Cllr McGowan says many people in Donegal find themselves in intolerable situations……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

L1114 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for safety measures at Letterkenny’s Cullion Road junction

3 October 2023
Tap Running Water2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for North Inishowen

3 October 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí withdraw overtime in ongoing roster dispute

3 October 2023
cannabis 0310
News, Top Stories

Driver throws cannabis out the window in failed attempt to escape Gardaí

3 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

L1114 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for safety measures at Letterkenny’s Cullion Road junction

3 October 2023
Tap Running Water2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for North Inishowen

3 October 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí withdraw overtime in ongoing roster dispute

3 October 2023
cannabis 0310
News, Top Stories

Driver throws cannabis out the window in failed attempt to escape Gardaí

3 October 2023
sick child
News, Top Stories

Warnings of surge in Strep A case

3 October 2023
bald tyres
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize cars and issue fines during Road Safety Week

3 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube