Ours to Protect

Fixture details confirmed for minor and senior weekend championship games

This weekend’s fixture’s have been confirmed for championship action in Donegal. In the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship semi final, Gaoth Dobhair will play MacCumhaills at the O’Donnell Park on Saturday 7th October at 4pm while on Sunday Dr Maguire Cup holders Naomh Conaill and St Eunans will face off at 3.30pm in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybfoey.

Both games will be live on Highland this coming weekend in association with Highland Motors.

Elsewhere the match details for the Donegal Minor Championship finals have also been confirmed with a double header on Saturday  in Convoy.

The Division 2 final between Naomh Padraig Muff and Cloughaneely will be at 1pm with the Division 1 meeting of Buncrana and Gaoth Dobhair at 3pm.

The full fixture schedule is below.

Friday 6th October

Junior B

Naomh Ultan v Naomh Mhuire Convoy

8pm Venue TBC

Saturday 7TH October

Intermediate Relegation

Burt V Naomh Brid

Venue TBC 1.00pm

Senior Relegation Final

Naomh Naille V Milford

Venue : TBC 6.30pm

Senior Football Semi Final

Venue : O’Donnell Park

Gaoth Dobhair V MacCumhaills 2.00pm ( Reserve)

Gaoth Dobhair V MacCumhaills 4.00pm ( Senior)

Sunday 8th October

Senior Football Semi Final

Venue : MacCumhaills Park

Aodh Ruadh V Kilcar 1.30pm ( Reserve )

Naomh Conaill V St Eunans 3.30pm ( Senior )

Cluichí Ceannais Faoi 17

Friday 6th October in GAA Centre, Convoy
Division 2 Shield final @ 7pm
Málainn v Aodh Ruadh BAS

Saturday 7th October in GAA Centre, Convoy
Division 2 Cup Final @ 1pm
Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Pádraig, Uisce Chaoin

Division 1 Cup Final @ 3pm
Bun Cranncha v Na Ceithre Máistirí

