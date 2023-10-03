Fixture details confirmed for minor and senior weekend championship games

This weekend’s fixture’s have been confirmed for championship action in Donegal. In the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship semi final, Gaoth Dobhair will play MacCumhaills at the O’Donnell Park on Saturday 7th October at 4pm while on Sunday Dr Maguire Cup holders Naomh Conaill and St Eunans will face off at 3.30pm in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybfoey.
Both games will be live on Highland this coming weekend in association with Highland Motors.
Elsewhere the match details for the Donegal Minor Championship finals have also been confirmed with a double header on Saturday in Convoy.
The Division 2 final between Naomh Padraig Muff and Cloughaneely will be at 1pm with the Division 1 meeting of Buncrana and Gaoth Dobhair at 3pm.
The full fixture schedule is below.
–
Friday 6th October
Junior B
Naomh Ultan v Naomh Mhuire Convoy
8pm Venue TBC
Saturday 7TH October
Intermediate Relegation
Burt V Naomh Brid
Venue TBC 1.00pm
Senior Relegation Final
Naomh Naille V Milford
Venue : TBC 6.30pm
Senior Football Semi Final
Venue : O’Donnell Park
Gaoth Dobhair V MacCumhaills 2.00pm ( Reserve)
Gaoth Dobhair V MacCumhaills 4.00pm ( Senior)
Sunday 8th October
Senior Football Semi Final
Venue : MacCumhaills Park
Aodh Ruadh V Kilcar 1.30pm ( Reserve )
Naomh Conaill V St Eunans 3.30pm ( Senior )
Cluichí Ceannais Faoi 17
Friday 6th October in GAA Centre, Convoy
Division 2 Shield final @ 7pm
Málainn v Aodh Ruadh BAS
Saturday 7th October in GAA Centre, Convoy
Division 2 Cup Final @ 1pm
Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Pádraig, Uisce Chaoin
Division 1 Cup Final @ 3pm
Bun Cranncha v Na Ceithre Máistirí