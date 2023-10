Image: Garda Síochána Donegal

Three cars have been recently seized by Buncrana Roads policing units at Quigley’s Point.

Yesterday, on tyre safety day, it was found that one vehicle had excessive wear on it’s front tyres, meanwhile on Sunday two further vehicles were seized as they were not believed to be insured.

A number of charge penalty notices were issued yesterday for poor tyres as well as seatbelt offences & mobile phone related driving offences.