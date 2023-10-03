Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Growing Business with Asia’ conference continues in Letterkenny

Martin Murray, Executive Director, Asia Matters at the Asia matters Summit in Letterkenny on Monday. Photo Clive Wasson

The ‘Growing Business With Asia’ conference continues in Letterkenny’s Radisson Hotel, today with the organisers saying yesterday’s opening sessions were a success.

The conference is being coordinated by ‘Asia Matters’, with support from the ATU.

Recently, Asia Matters Executive Director Martin Murray told Highland Radio’s Business Matters podcast that a lot of start up companies, particularly in the SME sector don’t consider Asian countries when developing their business strategies.

However, he believes that’s a mistake……..

