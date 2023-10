On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder of Glenard Plant in Letterkenny, James Russell, and his son, Eamon, and daughter, Denise McTeague, who took over the running of the business based at Tara Court in 2016.

James set up Glenard Plant with the help and support of his wife, Anne, and the business currently employs 21 people.

