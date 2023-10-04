Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

After a look at the papers we hear of a public meeting on the lack of day care services at Carndonagh Community Hospital and later we hear from the team behind Donegal’s first Pet Crematorium:

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty outlines his party’s alternative budget and later we have live music. 10 year-old Jessica McLean is a finalist in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. We finish the hour raising awareness of stuttering:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder which is said to effect 5% of Irish children. There’s an update on plans for Buncrana Leisure Centre, Ciaran is in to preview Business Matters and Larry Donnelly discusses the latest developments in US politics: