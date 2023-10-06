Ardara to Portnoo Road due to be blocked from Monday until Wednesday

Donegal County Council wishes to advise that due to essential road works, the R261 Ardara – Portnoo Road will be blocked from 8:00am to 5.30pm each day next week from Monday until Wednesday and will re-open every evening.

The exact location of the road blockage is at Kilclooney.

The Diversion route will be as follows: Traffic at Ardara will be diverted via N56 – Glenties – N56 – Maas – R261 – Naran Portnoo. Traffic at Naran/ Portnoo area will be diverted via R261 – Maas – N56 – Glenties – N56 – Ardara.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.