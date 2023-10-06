Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Ballyshannon Garda Station phonelines down

Members of the public are advised that the phonelines at Ballyshannon Garda Station are temporarily down.

People are advised that should you need to contact Gardai in an emergency contact 999/112 or Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows a third of Irish people suffer from chronic pain on a daily basis

6 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

House fire at Killyvally Park area in Derry

6 October 2023
irish refugee council
News, Audio, Top Stories

New research by Irish Refugee Council reveals those in the system feel the current weekly payment is insufficient

6 October 2023
Tidy Towns
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns presented with award in annual competition

6 October 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

