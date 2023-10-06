Ballyshannon Garda Station phonelines down

Members of the public are advised that the phonelines at Ballyshannon Garda Station are temporarily down.
People are advised that should you need to contact Gardai in an emergency contact 999/112 or Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.
