Ballyshannon Tidy Towns presented with award in annual competition

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns was among the groups presented with an award today.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys today announced Abbeyleix in County Laois as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.

Over 880 towns were competing for the awards this year in the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition which has been running since 1958.

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns group was among three groups recognised for their efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the Government’s Town Centre First policy.