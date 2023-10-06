Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns presented with award in annual competition

 

 

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns was among the groups presented with an award today.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys today announced Abbeyleix in County Laois as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.

Over 880 towns were competing for the awards this year in the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition which has been running since 1958.

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns group was among three groups recognised for their efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the Government’s Town Centre First policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows a third of Irish people suffer from chronic pain on a daily basis

6 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

House fire at Killyvally Park area in Derry

6 October 2023
irish refugee council
News, Audio, Top Stories

New research by Irish Refugee Council reveals those in the system feel the current weekly payment is insufficient

6 October 2023
Tidy Towns
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns presented with award in annual competition

6 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows a third of Irish people suffer from chronic pain on a daily basis

6 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

House fire at Killyvally Park area in Derry

6 October 2023
irish refugee council
News, Audio, Top Stories

New research by Irish Refugee Council reveals those in the system feel the current weekly payment is insufficient

6 October 2023
Tidy Towns
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Tidy Towns presented with award in annual competition

6 October 2023
Brendan Howlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brendan Howlin will not contest next general election

6 October 2023
Phone
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Garda Station phonelines down

6 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube