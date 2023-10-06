Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Body of 40 year old male discovered in Limerick

At approximately 5am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the discovery of the body of a male, aged in his 40s.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing to any persons who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Steamboat Quay, Dock Road this morning between 4am and 6am is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

