The North’s First Minister elect says the coming weeks are “critical” in efforts to bring back devolved government.

The comments to party activists by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill came as DUP members gathered for a meeting of their party’s executive in Co. Armagh last night.

It comes at a sensitive time for the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland – which is currently seeking reassurances from the Westminster government about new post-Brexit trade rules.