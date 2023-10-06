‘Creeslough has given a lesson in community’ – Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh

The role played by members of the Creeslough community in the wake of an explosion in the village has been commended as tomorrow marks the tragedy’s first anniversary.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says Creeslough has given a lesson in community and what it is all about.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Councillor Kavanagh says it is difficult to comprehend that it is almost a year since 10 people died in the explosion.

He says those who lost their lives, the families and all those impacted will be in people’s thoughts over the coming days: