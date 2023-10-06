Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€50 million investment will help Killybegs reach its potential – McConalogue

 

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the announcement this week of a €50 million funding boost for seafood processors in Killybegs should go a long way towards cementing the harbour as a major economic driver nationally as well as locally.

He was speaking after the funding was confirmed yesterday by BIM.

Minister McConalogue pledged to implement all the recommendations of the Seafood Task Force, and said he believes issues with the weighing of fish last year have been resolved.

He looks forward to seeing more international catches landed there in the future……..

